CARPHA urges regional countries to do more to get population to quit smoking

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Friday said tobacco use remains a public health problem in the Caribbean region as it urged regional countries to make every effort to strengthen multi-sectoral policies and community-based initiatives to discourage tobacco use.

“It is a preventable cause of illness and death, yet it contributes to the development of non-communicable diseases including heart disease and stroke, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cancer. These diseases are the greatest contributors to illness and deaths in the Caricom region,” said CARPHA executive director Dr Joy St John.

In a message ahead of the observance of World No Tobacco Day on Monday, CARPHA also said that cigarette smoking is the main form of tobacco use, and men are far more likely to use cigarettes than Caribbean women.

World No Tobacco Day aims to inform the public of the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, and what people can do to claim their right to health, and healthy living and to protect future generations.

CARPHA said that the prevalence of current tobacco smoking ranges from 13.3 per cent in Barbados to 23 per cent in Guyana for adult males and from 7.7 per cent in Barbados to 12.6 per cent in Guyana for adult women.

It said that non-Latin Caribbean has the second highest prevalence of tobacco use among 13-15 years olds -- 14.4 per cent in the Americas that ranges from 7.5 per cent in Antigua and Barbuda to 25.3 per cent.

In Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago adolescents use more e-cigarettes than conventional cigarettes.

CARPHA said that quitting smoking is one of the most important steps a person can take to improve his or her health and that people who quit smoking after having a heart attack reduce their chances of having another heart attack by 50 per cent.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate including a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, within 20 minutes of quitting as well as the carbon monoxide level in the blood dropping to normal.

CARPHA said that the WHO Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC), which came into effect in 2005, was developed in response to the globalisation of the tobacco epidemic and that this treaty is the first negotiated by the WHO and affirms the right of all people to the highest standards of health.

“Caricom countries have signed on to the FCTC, and most have also ratified the FCTC. The countries are obliged to implement the articles of the convention. This includes enacting national legislation to ensure smoke-free work and public spaces; eliminating illicit trade; banning advertising, promotion and sponsorship; banning sales of tobacco to minors; health warnings on tobacco packages; and increasing tobacco taxation.”

But CARPHA noted that implementation and progress have been slow in some countries, adding “although there is a Caricom standard for the use of graphic health warnings on tobacco products, it has not been implemented in all Member States.

“CARPHA urges member states to make every effort to strengthen multi-sectoral policies and community-based initiatives to discourage tobacco use. Member States are encouraged to scale up efforts by implementing MPOWER measures that correspond to at least one provision of the WHO FCTC.”

CARPHA said that the MPOWER measures include monitoring tobacco use and prevention policies; protect people from tobacco use; offer help to quit tobacco use; warn about the dangers of tobacco and enforce bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

It also urges the raising of taxes on tobacco and that member states should ensure national laws regulate the use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) to prevent the use by minors and non-smokers.

CARPHA also warned that electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS), commonly referred to as e-cigarettes, HTPs are like all other tobacco products, inherently toxic and contain carcinogens.

“Reducing the harm caused by tobacco requires a whole of society approach – one that engages governments, civil society, communities and you. Tobacco use threatens the health of your friends and family, not just you. Smoking or using e-cigarettes around women and children compromises their health and safety,” CARPHA added.