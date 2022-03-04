CARPHA warns obesity a major public health concern in the region

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Friday warned that obesity remains a major public health concern in the region noting that the Caribbean has some of the highest rates of overweight and obesity in the Americas among adults.

“Childhood obesity is associated with health problems such as Type 2 diabetes during childhood and has been linked to a higher risk of disability and premature death into adulthood,” said CARPHA executive director, Dr Joy St. John in a message marking World Obesity Day.

It is being observed under the theme “Everybody Needs to Act,” and CARPHA said that it “is meant to remind us that we can all come together to ensure happier, healthier, and longer lives for everybody, through more respect, better care, actions, and policies”.

CARPHA warned that being obese, places an individual at a high risk for developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

It said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has posed an additional risk to people living with obesity, as they are twice as likely to be hospitalised if they contract the COVID-19 virus.

“The pandemic has also added a burden to Caribbean health care systems which has, in some instances, led to delays and reduced access to support and treatment for people living with obesity.

“In addition, COVID-19 lockdowns have worsened risk factors for weight gain in children. One preliminary study found that children in lockdown reported eating more meals, more ultra-processed foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, had reduced levels of physical activity and increased screen time.”

But CARPHA said that obesity is not solely related to a person's weight. It is about more than a person's weight.

“This disease is rooted in a combination of genetic, psychological, sociocultural, economic, and environmental factors. These environmental factors are [a] whole of society problems, and individuals should not have to face obesity alone.

“Genetics account for about 40-70 per cent of likelihood of developing obesity; life events such as prenatal life, early adulthood, pregnancy, illnesses (including mental illnesses) and medications can all influence weight gain.

“Additionally, lack of sleep and elevated levels of stress disturb hormones which can affect your weight, and access to ultra-processed foods, marketing of unhealthy foods and lack of access to healthcare can contribute to obesity,” CARPHA said, noting that obesity is not isolated to any one country or region.

“We all need to act. Collectively, we need to fight against social stigma associated with obesity. As individuals, we can do our part by becoming more physically active, and reducing the consumption of salt, fats and sugar and increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables. We need to advocate for “green spaces” within our communities.

“Families cannot change their genes, but they can adjust the family environment to encourage healthy eating habits and physical activity,” CARPHA said, adding that governments are being urged to improve policies that prioritise the prevention and management of obesity as a health issue.

It said also that employers should recognise the impact of stress on obesity and adopt policies that encourage employees to prioritise health throughout the working day and create a physical and cultural environment that promotes good mental and physical health.

Initiatives spearheaded by CARPHA to combat childhood obesity include the Six-Point Policy Package which sets out priority areas for action, such as, mandatory food labelling, nutritional standards and guidelines for schools, and reduction in the marketing of unhealthy foods.

Front Package Warning Labels have been found to be effective in supporting healthy food choices, CARPHA said, noting that it continues to support its member states and collaborate with regional and international organisations to minimise the incidence and impact of obesity in the Caribbean region. CARPHA also supports the CARICOM Intergovernmental group on unhealthy diets and obesogenic environments.

CARPHA, in collaboration with Ministries of Health and Education in Grenada and St Lucia, implemented an intervention in schools to promote healthy environments and diets to prevent obesity and diabetes.