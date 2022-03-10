WATCH: CASE students protest alleged abduction

WATCH: CASE students protest alleged abductionThursday, March 10, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica— A handful of students from the College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) in Portland have blocked access to the West Campus after reports that a female student was briefly abducted.
They fear there may be a link to the abductions that rocked St Thomas last year.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, two female students were walking to the college's farm about 5:00 am on Thursday when one of them went back to the dorm to get a notebook.
She was abducted by a man and an alarm was made.
She was eventually found by students and taken to the Port Antonio Hospital as she appeared hurt.
The students also formed a search party to find the perpetrator, but that yielded no results.
The college's administration is said to be currently locked in a meeting.
More details to come
- Everard Owen.
RELATED STORIES:
'We haven't got a hand on him'-Police continue desperate search for man accused of abducting two girls in St Thomas
9-y-o Phylisa Prussia found alive
Another girl gone missing in Bath, St Thomas
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy