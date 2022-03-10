WATCH: CASE students protest alleged abduction

PORTLAND, Jamaica— A handful of students from the College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) in Portland have blocked access to the West Campus after reports that a female student was briefly abducted.

They fear there may be a link to the abductions that rocked St Thomas last year.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, two female students were walking to the college's farm about 5:00 am on Thursday when one of them went back to the dorm to get a notebook.

She was abducted by a man and an alarm was made.

She was eventually found by students and taken to the Port Antonio Hospital as she appeared hurt.

The students also formed a search party to find the perpetrator, but that yielded no results.

The college's administration is said to be currently locked in a meeting.

More details to come

- Everard Owen.

RELATED STORIES:

'We haven't got a hand on him'-Police continue desperate search for man accused of abducting two girls in St Thomas

9-y-o Phylisa Prussia found alive

Another girl gone missing in Bath, St Thomas