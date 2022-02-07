CAS rejects Jamaican woman bobsledder's appeal

BEIJING, China – The appeal by Jamaican Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian to have the Jamaican two-women bobsleigh team admitted to the Winter Games has been rejected by the ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it was announced early Monday.

Fenlator-Victorian had appealed to CAS for Jamaica's admission based around the way the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) allocated spots for the Olympics, based on what she claims is an inaccurate points tally.

She asked the CAS to set aside the IBSF's athlete point ranking table for the Beijing 2022 Quota Allocation in the two-woman bobsleigh and recalculate based only on races that actually occurred and without retroactively double counting any races.

She also asked the CAS to grant the final two-woman quota spot to Jamaica instead of the French, and order the ISBF and IOC to add an additional quota spot to be allocated to the French to permit greater inclusion of female athletes in the Beijing Winter Games.

The appeal was rejected after a panel of arbitrators composed of Fabio Iudica, President (Italy), Maria A Gwynn (Paraguay) and Vesna Bergant Rakočević (Slovenia) held a hearing by video-conference on Sunday from the offices of the CAS Ad Hoc Division in Beijing, the CAS stated.

-Paul A Reid