CBOs find success with LinkUP in the ZOSO

Community-based and local Non-Government Organizations (CBOs) recently collaborated on social intervention projects in the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) covering Denham Town and surrounding communities as part of the LinkUP programme coordinated by Fight for Peace with funding from the European Union (EU).

Areas of focus included services for young people including building skills in leadership, human rights, public speaking and advocacy, life skills training; mentorship and internships; sports and literacy and numeracy.

When launched in 2021, Vanna Lawrence, European Union Programme Manager expressed hope that the participating CBOs would benefit from the funding provided and that the benefits derived would be “sustainable, widespread, and delivered to those most in need.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Noel Daley, Kingston Western Division, was part of the selection process. Daley noted each “had something unique...from assisting with behavioural modification, mentorship, human rights enlightenment to going behind the walls of our schools and correctional facilities to assist some of our unattached youth.”

Rachael McDonald, Principal, Fundaciones Limited, added that “Some of the children had resorted to violence because they were not engaged in their regular academics. Our project focused on bringing the 'Learn the Fun' for PEP preparation, our greatest achievement was being welcomed in the community and expanding our programme.”

The MultiCare Youth Foundation (MYF) helped 10 youth to engage in short term paid internships during the summer period, and paired 16 youth with trained mentors. MYF also trained eight members of the Denham Town CDC to be life skills coaches, using the Passport to Success curriculum. The project also donated tablets with the Passport To Success curriculum to the CDC.

Trench Town CDC led capacity-building training for 20 young persons from the communities, who later launched a human rights advocacy campaign, workshops, community forums and a youth summit on International Human Rights Day 2021.

Youth For Development Network partnered with the Denham Town CDC, Senataz Youth Club and New Life Open Bible Church to implement sport-focused development activities for the community. According to Andre Harrison, Project Coordinator, 80 per cent of their participants were motivated to find a job or go back to school and are 100 per cent ready to seek out employment opportunities.

As part of the wider LinkUP project, young people in these communities benefited from over 100 taekwondo, mixed martial arts and boxing sessions; aimed at developing self-discipline and contributing to a healthy lifestyle during COVID-19. Rise Life Management taught personal development and human right sensitization classes; and other activities included a health fair held at the Forward Operations Base (FOB), Denham Town. Three PEACE gardens were also established in Denham Town, in partnership with security personnel, who also participated in human rights awareness training and community forums.

Under LinkUP, the Peace Management Initiative (PMI), referred 30 young persons who have had interactions with law enforcement to the Fight for Peace psychosocial support team, who provided counselling, referrals to social services, educational opportunities and access to grants to assist in their business ventures, including welding and cooking.