CBS to make US qualifier at Jamaica only available as stream

CBS to make US qualifier at Jamaica only available as streamWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS, which has the US English-language rights to the Americans' World Cup qualifier at Jamaica next week, said Tuesday it will make the November 16 match available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service.
CBS announced in March it had reached an agreement with IMG and Mediapro to acquire rights to qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean that included all of the US road matches except for the game at Mexico on March 24, 2022. CBS separately acquired that game, too.
Fox and ESPN share rights to US home games, and ESPN2 will televise Friday's qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati.
Telemundo and Universo, part of NBCUniversal, have US Spanish-language rights to six of the seven US road qualifiers. The March match at Mexico will be televised by Univision.
The CBS Sports Network televised the opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on September 2 while CBS also streamed the game on Paramount. The 4-1 win at Honduras on September 8 and the 1-1 draw at Panama on October 10 were available with English commentary only on the streaming service.
Fox broadcast the 1-1 draw against Canada on September 5, and ESPN's networks broadcast the 2-0 home win over Jamaica on October 7 and the 2-1 victory over visiting Costa Rica on October 13. The home games were broadcast with Spanish commentary by UniMás and TUDN.
