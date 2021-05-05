CB Chicken congratulates Jamaica Broilers; announces that its chicken is also antibiotic free

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Just a few months short of opening the largest, most sustainable poultry plant in the Caribbean, the CB Group has declared that its flagship brand, CB Chicken, is also antibiotic free.

According to CEO of the CB Group, Matthew Lyn, the company was to make this announcement at the opening of its new facility, 'The Nest'; however, with the move last week by Best Dressed Chicken to make its shift public, it makes more sense to share the good news now.

"We want to congratulate the Jamaica Broilers team on this major achievement. We thought we'd be the first to make the big announcement and they beat us to the punch, but it doesn't downplay how proud we are that our products are also antibiotic free,” said Lyn.

In response to the global landscape, food companies worldwide are revisiting the complete supply chain and demanding more transparency and better quality ingredients from their suppliers. At the same time, they are more conscious of the overall economic and environmental impact they have on the world.

“To have the two major poultry companies make this move is quite a statement and win for all of Jamaica. We understand the role we play as food suppliers in terms of food security and though important to the consumers, we also represent a trusted source of food. We therefore have a responsibility to always have their health and safety in mind,” said Lyn.

He said the CB Group began its Certified Safe Food Movement more than 10 years ago, when it achieved ISO, HACCP and GMP certification. Since then, the Group has added Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and SQF (Safe Quality Food) certifications to its portfolio.

“With increasing concerns about what happens behind the scenes, it will be a win for the country to have more and more companies respond to the call for greater transparency in the food chain,” noted Lyn.