CCCJ psychology students may transfer credits to Canada's TRU

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Associate degree students at the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) can now transfer credits to Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Canada where they can complete a bachelor degree.

This move follows a recent partnership with both schools which allows students who have taken two years of the CCCJ-approved psychology associate degree to enter TRU's Bachelor of Arts in the Psychology programme.

The university said students will have access to the Co-op Arts programme and will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in psychology. It noted that successful applicants enter directly into the third year of the arts degree programme.

“This agreement gives Jamaican community college students a direct path to a Canadian degree in psychology,” said Laurie Robinson, director, International Partnerships and Business Development.

“TRU offers students small class sizes and experiential learning, with outcomes which include a Canadian bachelor's degree and eligibility for up to a three-year post-graduation work permit,” she added.

The university noted that a TRU-CCCJ information session is being hosted for students, their families and counsellors today at 2:00 pm. Registration is required and is available at https://tinyurl.com/TRUJamaica.