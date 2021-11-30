CCJ president hails Nancy Anderson as 'courageous fighter for the poor'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, has hailed late attorney Nancy Anderson as "a wonderful human being" and "a courageous fighter for the poor".

Anderson, known widely for her human rights activism and representation of the poor, died recently after a brief illness.

An American, who made Jamaica her home for several years, Anderson was also the part of the legal team in the highly-publicised CCJ case of Jamaican Shanique Myrie versus Barbados in 2013.

In a statement on Tuesday, Saunders, on behalf of the judges of the CCJ, expressed "great sadness" at Anderson's passing.

"Nancy was also an indefatigable, courageous fighter for the poor, the marginalised, the powerless; those with little or no voice in the society," stated Saunders.

"She selflessly placed all her legal knowledge and skills to advance those causes. She was also deeply committed to the building up of the institutions and bodies that promoted the human rights of all," he noted.

According to the CCJ president, Anderson was also "a wonderful human being and a consistent advocate for human rights, who was honoured by the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations in July 2021 for her sterling contribution to the organisation and to human rights."

Saunders pointed out that Anderson served in several roles during her career, including tutor and course director at the Norman Manley Law School.

Further, she was legal officer at the Independent Jamaican Council for Human Rights, executive director of the Legal Council, and director of the Kingston Legal Aid Clinic.

"On behalf of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I wish to extend heartfelt sympathy to her family and loved ones," said Saunders.