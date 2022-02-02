CCPA Capital Partners awarded more than US$500,000 in contracts by CAP – Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — CCPA Capital Partners, the company that has found itself in the midst of a controversy with the Government-operated Clarendon Alumina Production [CAP], received more than US$500,000 in contracts over 25 months.

Finance and Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke made the disclosure on Tuesday as he responded to questions posed by Opposition spokesman on energy, Phillip Paulwell, in the House of Representatives.

According to Clarke, CCPA Capital Partners, which is owned and operated by former banker Andrew Simpson, was awarded a total of US$506,470.96 [nearly J$90 million at today's exchange rate] beginning in May 2019. The amount covered five contracts.

“To the best of my understanding, when CCA Capital Partners was engaged by CAP it was essentially a sole proprietorship,” said Clarke, as he responded to a question about whether CCPA Capital Partners has a track record in corporate consultancies.

“I believe that the sole proprietor would have had a track record in debt financing given that he was once head of corporate banking at a leading financial institution in Jamaica.”

Clarke admitted that “To the best of my understanding, however, CCA Capital Partners was a newly established operation and I do not know of any evidence that suggests that this company had a track record of completion of corporate consultancies at the time they were engaged by CAP.”

Clarke highlighted that for the first engagement, which was primarily concerned with raising financing, the principal of CCA Capital Partners had a previous career in banking which would have provided him with relevant experience.

The finance minister also stated that a cost-benefit analysis of the consultancy by the CAP board showed what CAP proposed to pay CCA Capital Partners what other multinational advisory firms charged for similar engagements. The board concluded that it was cheaper to hire CCA Capital Partners.

However, Clarke took a different view to this approach than the board.

“In my opinion ... this involved some false equivalence. Considerations of the broad-ranging technical capacity of such multinational advisory firms, their decade long and established track records and value for money may have been underweighted in such an analysis,” Clarke said.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the five contracts awarded to CCPA Capital Partners over the 25 months shows the following:

First Contract- US$10,000 as advisory fee and $10,000 monthly thereafter totalling US$70,000;

Second contract- US$10,000 per month totalling US$60,000;

Third contract- US$92,320 [This contract was task-based and fees paid on receipt of work];

Fourth contract- US$10,000 engagement fee and a monthly fee of $16,000 totalling US$90,000

[There was an addendum to the fourth contract which ran concurrently with the fourth contract for a period of three months in the amount of US$20,000 per month totalling US$60,000];

Fifth contract- US$24,000 per month totalling US$120,000.

