CCREEE appoints new head of technical programme

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) Wednesday announced it had appointed Dr Devon Gardener as the head of its technical programmes.

It said that Gardner, who holds a doctoral degree in chemical physics, served as the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat's programme manager (energy) and head of the Energy Unit for more than seven years.

He also served the region in prior roles at the University of the West Indies and the Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), among others.

“Dr Gardner has supported a number of areas within the Caribbean energy sector namely, the development of the Caricom Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (CREEBC); the establishment of the Credit Risk Abatement Facility; the development of Integrated Resource and Resilience Planning; and the establishment of the CCREEE.

“As head of Technical Programmes at the CCREEE, Dr Gardner will have responsibility for the Project Preparation Facility, Integrated Resource and Resilience Planning, the Caricom Energy Knowledge Hub, communications and public relations, resource mobilisation, and others,” CCREEE said, adding that he takes up his new appointment on February 1.