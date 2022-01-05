CCREEE appoints new head of technical programme

CCREEE appoints new head of technical programmeWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) Wednesday announced it had appointed Dr Devon Gardener as the head of its technical programmes.
It said that Gardner, who holds a doctoral degree in chemical physics, served as the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat's programme manager (energy) and head of the Energy Unit for more than seven years.
He also served the region in prior roles at the University of the West Indies and the Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), among others.
“Dr Gardner has supported a number of areas within the Caribbean energy sector namely, the development of the Caricom Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (CREEBC); the establishment of the Credit Risk Abatement Facility; the development of Integrated Resource and Resilience Planning; and the establishment of the CCREEE.
“As head of Technical Programmes at the CCREEE, Dr Gardner will have responsibility for the Project Preparation Facility, Integrated Resource and Resilience Planning, the Caricom Energy Knowledge Hub, communications and public relations, resource mobilisation, and others,” CCREEE said, adding that he takes up his new appointment on February 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy