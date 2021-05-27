CCRP urges political representatives to help rural seniors get vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) is appealing to Members of Parliament to assist elderly citizens with getting vaccinated.

This, the group said, follows complaints that elderly citizens in rural communities have limited access to COVID-19 vaccination.

The CCRP said it stands ready to assist Members of Parliament in publicising such arrangements and any other relevant measures, so that their elderly constituents can be notified of contact and scheduling information as well as any other assistance that may be available.

Noting that on Election Day, there has always been a concerted effort on the part of both political parties to transport elderly electors to polling stations, the CCRP appealed to party representatives to make similar arrangements to safeguard the health of the elderly in their respective constituencies.

The group also encouraged good neighbours to reach out to elderly Jamaicans they know, to help them get to the nearest clinic for vaccination.

“I urge Jamaica's seniors to get vaccinated,” said CCRP Board Director and Family Physician Dr Owen James. “COVID is particularly dangerous for vulnerable persons, for example those with chronic medical conditions. Please do not delay- get vaccinated- rather than get COVID! The life you save WILL be your own- AND that of others!”