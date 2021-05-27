CCRP urges political representatives to help rural seniors get vaccinated

CCRP urges political representatives to help rural seniors get vaccinatedThursday, May 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) is appealing to Members of Parliament to assist elderly citizens with getting vaccinated.
This, the group said, follows complaints that elderly citizens in rural communities have limited access to COVID-19 vaccination.
The CCRP said it stands ready to assist Members of Parliament in publicising such arrangements and any other relevant measures, so that their elderly constituents can be notified of contact and scheduling information as well as any other assistance that may be available.
Noting that on Election Day, there has always been a concerted effort on the part of both political parties to transport elderly electors to polling stations, the CCRP appealed to party representatives to make similar arrangements to safeguard the health of the elderly in their respective constituencies.
The group also encouraged good neighbours to reach out to elderly Jamaicans they know, to help them get to the nearest clinic for vaccination.
“I urge Jamaica's seniors to get vaccinated,” said CCRP Board Director and Family Physician Dr Owen James. “COVID is particularly dangerous for vulnerable persons, for example those with chronic medical conditions. Please do not delay- get vaccinated- rather than get COVID! The life you save WILL be your own- AND that of others!”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy