CDB President reaffirms commitment to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Gene Leon, in a released statement, has reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to Jamaica and his intention to collaborate more closely with stakeholders to support the country's development agenda.

Dr Leon, who took office in May, had his first official meeting with the Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday.

“Jamaica is one of the Bank's largest shareholders and we are committed to working with the Government and the people in a way that makes a difference for the country and strengthens the region as a whole,” the CDB President said at the virtual meeting.

The statement disclosed that the CDB's work programme for Jamaica is focused on strengthening project implementation capacity; improving productivity and competitiveness; increasing access to tertiary education and vocational training; and enhancing social development. The bank is currently financing major projects in several parishes which will improve agricultural production.

It went on to state that during the discussions, areas cited for future enhanced collaboration include increased technical support for project implementation, dealing with the impacts of climate change, and promoting digital transformation.

“The Caribbean Development Bank continues to be a significant development partner. We are confident that under Dr Leon's leadership that partnership will be strengthened. We look forward to further engagement on urgent developmental priorities to chart a course for a strong and fast recovery from the pandemic,” Holness said.

Other attendees at the meeting included CDB Vice-President (Operations), Isaac Solomon, Director of Economics at CDB, Ian Durant, and Advisor to the President, Dorla Humes. Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke and Financial Secretary, Darlene Morrison were also among those in attendance.