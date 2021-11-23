CDB to host Caribbean conference on corruption

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has announced plans to stage a two-day virtual Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance and Cybercrime to be held from December 7.

CDB said that the conference will allow for thought-leaders from across the world to share and discuss new challenges and solutions for corruption, compliance, and cybercrime in the Caribbean.

It said that speakers will include experienced global anti-corruption practitioners, anti-money laundering specialists, cyber-crime professionals, development bankers, policy makers, regulators, law enforcement personnel, academics, private sector representatives and civil society leaders.

Among the featured speakers include Mouhamadou Diagne, the vice president, Integrity, of the World Bank Group, Laura Profeta, who heads the Office of Institutional Integrity at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, as well as Paula Llewellyn, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Jamaica; Adam Storer, Supervisory Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI); and Professor Trevor Munroe, the Principal Director of National Integrity Action, Chapter of Transparency International in Jamaica.

The CDB said that the featured sessions at the forum will include drivers of corruption in the Caribbean, the role of the private sector in curbing corruption, money laundering and cybercrime as well as promoting good governance in uncertain times by curbing corruption.