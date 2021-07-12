CDC lowers Bermuda's COVID-19 risk to Level 1

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The US government has lowered Bermuda's COVID-19 risk rating for the second time in a month as the island continues with the efforts to control the virus, officials announced on Monday.

The Atlanta-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved Bermuda's risk from Level 2 – moderate level of the virus – to Level 1, low level of the virus.

Bermuda has so far recorded 2,521 COVID-19 cases, but only 11 are currently active. Thirty-three people have died while 63 per cent of the population has now been fully vaccinated.

The US Consulate here said the US Department of State would update its travel advisory for the island to reflect the change.

While the department had warned travellers to exercise increased caution, it will instead recommend “normal precautions”.

“The US Consulate continues to engage with the CDC and State Department, providing updates on Bermuda's status during the pandemic, safety protocols and testing regime for residents and visitors,” a spokeswoman said.

“We recommend all travellers exercise caution when travelling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19. As conditions evolve, the CDC and Department of State will regularly update advice to US travellers,” she added.

In June, the CDC lowered Bermuda's coronavirus risk rating from very high to moderate, having raised it in April after a massive increase in cases that peaked at 904.