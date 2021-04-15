CDEMA dispatches DDSA team to St Vincent and the Grenadines

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) yesterday deployed a Detailed Damage Sectoral Analysis (DDSA) team in support of the humanitarian efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines following the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

According to the CDEMA, the DDSA team will support the government by providing an assessment of key sectors and guidance towards estimating needs and associated costs, which will inform the relief and recovery efforts.

The team, which is being led by CDEMA, will specifically examine the agriculture, health and water sectors, which have been prioritised by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Within four days the DDSA team will provide a consolidated picture of the status of the three sectors and their evolving needs, the agency said.

Team members include specialists from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Regional Security System (RSS), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

During a national press conference in Barbados yesterday, CDEMA Acting Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley explained, “the intent of that team is to support the government in providing an assessment or snapshot of where certain key sectors are at this stage and we want to thank the [organisations]… who readily provided persons to support these teams.”

Riley also announced the upcoming deployment of the Caricom Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) team, which is coordinated through the Regional Security System (RSS), to provide support with relief management operations in St Vincent, principally at the sea port.

The general public has been advised to coordinate relief supplies with the National Disaster Office in their respective country to assist in the coordination and tracking of relief items. Cash donations are also being encouraged through accounts established for direct donations to St Vincent and the Grenadines La Soufriere relief efforts and the regional disaster response fund.