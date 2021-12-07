CDEMA hosts Regional Recovery Symposium 2021

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The executive director of the Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Elizabeth Riley, has warned that disasters are exacting a huge toll on small island states of the Caribbean.

Riley told the virtual event that the April 2021 eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the August 2021 earthquake in Haiti had incurred costs of EC$739 million and US$1.9 billion respectively for repair and rehabilitation.

“Within the context of Small Island Developing States, or SIDS, the task of resilient recovery becomes more complex when set against the backdrop of our inherent vulnerabilities and demands that we approach disaster recovery in a strategic manner.

“Disasters are exacting a huge toll on small island states of the Caribbean because the region faces such diverse hazards ranging from the biological events such as the COVID-19 pandemic to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes to severe flood events and devastating hurricanes,” Riley said.

CDEMA is hosting the symposium in partnership with the Global Affairs Canada, the United Nations Development Programme and the United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FDCO).

It is focusing on the updated Model National Recovery Framework (MNRF) for CDEMA member states to address recovery holistically, given the multi-hazard nature of the Caribbean.

Riley said the symposium is an inclusive tool to guide states in effective recovery planning.

CDEMA received funding through the EnGenDER project funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK FDCO, to update the 2015 MNRF and support the adaption of the framework in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 2021 MNRF is an ex-ante disaster recovery framework that guides CDEMA participating states and is a highly adaptable and versatile tool that can be adjusted to an individual country's conditions and can be revised regularly.

The launch of the Caribbean Resilient Recovery Facility will also be a feature of the symposium.