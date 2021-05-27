CDEMA launches regional initiative to improve disaster preparedness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), in partnership with the World Bank, is launching an initiative to improve disaster preparedness and resilience in the region, as the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches.

CDEMA said the initiative, coined “Disaster Fighters”, will include participation from current and former cricketers, Caribbean musical talent, and other influential figures to spread critical survival messages related to hurricanes, volcanoes, COVID-19 and other hazards.

The initiative is set to launch on May 31 with a musical production filmed in Anguilla, Grenada, Haiti, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago featuring cricketers and artists such as Sir Garfield Sobers (Barbados); Darren Sammy, Ricky T and QPID (St Lucia); Mr Killa (Grenada); Tafa Mi Soleil (Haiti); Omari Banks (Anguilla), Kieran Powell (St Kitts and Nevis); and Darren Ganga and Stacy Ann King (Trinidad).

Disaster Fighters will also engage communities on social media channels such as Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and critical prevention messages and materials will be housed on the initiative's website: http://www.disaster-fighters.org.

Executive Director (acting), CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley noted that “many Caribbean countries have been battling the compound impacts of drought, COVID-19, volcanic eruptions and now hurricane season.”

“We wanted to use an innovative, inclusive approach to ensure that communities are empowered with the necessary plans, information and tools to tackle the disaster impacts that we as a region have been facing,” she continued.

Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean, added: “The past year has been very challenging for the Caribbean. Although much of the region has managed the health effects of the pandemic through early actions, the socioeconomic impacts have been severe. It is more important than ever this year for Caribbean countries and people to be well-prepared for hurricane season. We are pleased to support this innovative new campaign from CDEMA, to help protect lives and livelihoods.”

CDEMA said along with the communication outreach campaign, musicians and cricketers participating in the campaign will donate autographed items such as cricket balls, jerseys etc to be auctioned as part of the initiative.

All proceeds from sales will benefit CDEMA and local National Emergency Agencies, the agency said.

Funds will be able to be traced from the buyer to the country that benefits.

This initiative is supported by the Africa Caribbean Pacific – European Union Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (ACP-EU NDRR) Program, the Canada Caribbean Resilience Facility, the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (managed by the World Bank), Binance Charity. The campaign was developed by the risk communications firm, Pacifico.