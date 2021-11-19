CD Master hoping to use Bugle album exposure to take him international

His genesis in the music industry dates back to the year 2000. At that time, CD Master was largely known for his ability to string together some of dancehall's hottest tracks on one scorching mixtape.

Having honed his skills there and later discovering he had an infectious personality that seemed to hype any crowd, the 'mixtape maestro' transitioned to selecting. That later evolved into music production which today has led to the producer having two tracks on Bugle's much-talked-about Toxicity album.

In an interview with the OBSERVER ONLINE, CD Master shared he is fully focused on taking his career to the next level and believes the tracks on Bugle's latest compilation could very well be the gateway to that dream.

“Me and Bugle a forward from Cooreville days. We a par fi years; from me making CDs, so you know dat a day one and Bugle never switch, never change. Him keep it real from the foundation. Dis is our first time working together professionally but it was definitely worth the wait,” he shared.

“Time is of the Essence (one of the two tracks he produced) is one of those songs that can get you your big break. I mean, you have three of the biggest artistes from Jamaica on it. Bounty Killer, Julian Marley and of course Bugle, it can't get better than that.”

“Really, when me think about it, it can open a lot of doors,” he continued. “I have been wanting to do more with my career, on the local market but more so on the international circuit. This song, based on the reaction so far, can do that for me.”

According to CD Master, the singles were #4 on Italy iTunes, #5 in USA, #7 in Norway and #9 in Spain and made several playlists on Spotify and other streaming services. He also revealed that Consequences (the other track he produced on the Bugle album) has been doing extremely well.

“We're thinking about video now to push promotions even more and see how far it can go. The singles have huge international appeal and we just want to focus on making sure they reach their full potential because this would be the beginning for CD Master the producer,” he expressed.

Having established his label dubbed Inna Mi House, CD Master told the OBSERVER ONLINE that although he has had to be patient to get his time in the spotlight as a producer, he does not regret making the transition.

“Music and entertainment are what I love and when you love something you want to keep building on it to make it better. I started doing mixtapes and now I am producing tracks on my own label. I am glad I stuck with it because now I am reaping the rewards.”

-Shereita Grizzle