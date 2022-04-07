CHAMPS 2022: Boys' 100m winners all on course for sprint double

KINGSTON, Jamaica — All three Boys' 100 metre champions from Wednesday stayed on course for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys Champs sprint double after they qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m on Thursday's third day of the five-day event.

Edwin Allen High's Bryan Levell in Class 1, Mark Anthony Miller of Jamaica College in Class 2 and Herbert Morrison's Tavaine Stewart in Class 3 all made progress to Friday's 200m semis.

St Jago High's Gregory Prince who was outstanding in the Class 1 400m on Wednesday, also advanced easily.

Spot Valley High's Romario Hines, the CARIFTA Trials Under-17 champion, however, crashed out of the Class 2 event after he pulled up after about 150 metre in his heat.

Levell, who was second in the 200m last year, beaten by Petersfield High's Antonio Watson, ran 21.78 seconds (-3.8m/s) to lead the Class 1 qualifiers as Kingston College's Adrian Kerr at 21.79 seconds (-3.1m/s), Delano Kennedy of Edwin Allen High at 21.88 seconds (-3.1m/s) and Ricquan Graham of Wolmer's Boys at 21.91 seconds (-3.2 m/s) were also impressive.

Miller, who was sixth last year, won his first round heat in 22.68 seconds (-5.6m/s) as Steer Town's Omarion Barrett, who was disqualified from the 100m final on Wednesday after false starting, led the qualifying with 22.26 seconds (-3.2m/s) while Kingston College's Marchino Rose ran 22.61 seconds (-2.0m/s).

Wolmer's Boys' Gary Card, who was second in the 100 metre, also made progress with 23.15 seconds (-3.6m/s) to win his first round heat.

Stewart, who won the double at the COCAA Western Championships last month, was second in his heat in 23.74 seconds (-2.7m/s), behind Calabar High's Nickecoy Bramwell, who was second in the 100m, and who ran 23.05 seconds.

Ferncourt High's Ajae Brown, the 100m bronze medallist, ran 23.68 seconds (-1.3m/s), the Kingston College pair of Shavaughn Brown at 23.89 seconds (-2.1m/s) and Nyrone Wade at 24.00 seconds (-1.4m/s) will also contest the semi-finals.

Paul A Reid