CHAMPS 2022: Camperdown's Christie wins first Girls' gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Camperdown High's Victoria Christie, who led the qualifying, won the Class 2 Girl's shot put with a mark of 14.59m, the first female gold medal of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships on Wednesday's second day at the national stadium.

Christie dominated the competition as she had two other throws that were better than Natassia Burrell of Hydel High, who took the silver medal with 13.99m, just better then the 13.81m she threw on Tuesday, while Maja Henry of Immaculate Conception was third with 13.51m.

Meanwhile Edwin Allen's Dionjah Shaw threw 41.58m, the longest in the Class 3 girls discus throw preliminaries with Holmwood Technical's Regena Case in second with 35.66m, Kimeka Smith of St Jago High was next with 34.80m and Immaculate Conception's Jada Francis at 34.28m.

Tishanna Salmon of Edwin Allen led the Class 4 long jump qualifiers with her wind-aided 5.24m (3.2m/s), with Hydel High's Sashana Johnson next with 5.20m (-0.1m/s), Yasheika Sinclair of Edwin Allen jumped 5.10m (0.0m/s) and Wolmers Girls' Renae Escoe with a wind-aided 4.91m (4.8m/s) were the top qualifiers.

-Paul A Reid