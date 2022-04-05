CHAMPS 2022: Cat-and-mouse game for Girls Class 1 100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Neither Hydel High's Brianna Lyston nor either of the Edwin Allen twins Tina and Tia Clayton gave away much in Tuesday's preliminary rounds of the Class 1 girls 100 metre, jogging their respective races, setting up what promises to be an explosive final on Wednesday at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium.

Running well within their abilities, the athletes who are expected to set the stadium alight Wednesday night, took charge of their respective races early and cruised to a win.

Lyston was up first and looking almost disinterested, clocked 12.01 seconds (-2.3m/s), Tina the World Under-20 champion, was next with 12.03 seconds (-4.3m/s) and Tia 12.24 seconds (3.8m/s), all running into strong head winds.

Seventeen year-old Alexis James of Petersfield High, had the fastest time, 11.72 seconds (-2.1m/s) while her teammate Ashley Barrett, St Jago High's Shenese Walker, Hydel's Oneka Wilson and Jacinth Woolery of Green Island, also advanced to the semi-finals.

Hydel's Alana Reid led Class 2 with 12.04 seconds (-5.6m/s) with Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard at 12.18 seconds (-4.5m/s), Edwin Allen's Doniella Lewis- 12.31 seconds (-3.9m/s) and St Catherine High's Kaciann Johnson- 12.32 seconds (-3.4m/s) were all impressive.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High was the fastest in Class 3 with 12.25 seconds (-5/7m/s) with Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright clocking 12.41 seconds (-3.6m/s), Wolmers Girls' Tiana Marshall ran 12.52 seconds (-3.7m/s) and Hydel High's Shemonique Hazle 12.56 seconds (-4.4m/s) all advanced easily.

In Class 4, Wolmers Girls' Natrese East ran 12.61 seconds (-2.4m/s) to lead the qualifiers, ahead of Immaculate Conception's Kimberly Wright at 12.91 seconds (-4.5m/s), Malayia Duncan of Hydel High at 12.94 seconds (-2.2m/s) while Moesha Gayle of Edwin Allen High, St Catherine High's Ackeelah White and Excelsior's Janelia Williams, made progress to the semi-finals.

-Paul A Reid