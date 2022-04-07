CHAMPS 2022: Clarendon College's Oakley wins Girl's 400m in World Under-20 lead

CHAMPS 2022: Clarendon College's Oakley wins Girl's 400m in World Under-20 leadThursday, April 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley repeated her win over Hydel High's Oneika McAnnuff from last year when she ran a big personal best and world Under-20 leading 51.81 seconds to win the Class 1 400m title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.
Oakley, who led through all three rounds, ran out of lane six and was pushed all the way by McAnnuff but held on to record the third fastest time ever at Champs.
She beat her previous personal best 52.51 seconds set last year as McAnuff was second in 52.38 seconds, her lifetime best, with Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly third with 53.59 seconds.
Edwin Allen's Natasha Fox was second with 54.26 seconds and Hydel's Alliah Baker third in 54.44 seconds.
Sabrina Dockery won Lacovia High's first ever Champs gold medal when she ran away from a talented Class 3 field to win in a big personal best 54.76 seconds, well ahead of the Holmwood Technical pair of Rosealee Gallimore in 55.47 seconds and Abriana Wright in 55.79 seconds for the other medals.
Paul A Reid
