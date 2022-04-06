CHAMPS 2022: Edwin Allen takes two of three 1500m

CHAMPS 2022: Edwin Allen takes two of three 1500mWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Champions Edwin Allen High officially started their run to title number nine on Wednesday second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs after winning two of the three 1500m titles.
Rickeisha Simms retained her Class 2 title in style and Kora Barnett dethroned Holmwood Technical's Andrene Peart in the Class 3 event, while Holmwood Technical's Jodyann Mitchell won the Class 1 gold medal.
Mitchell timed her race until the final 80 meters when she swung wide and overtook the two athletes ahead of her and ran away to win in 4:36.39 seconds.
St Mary High's Shone Walters was second with 4:37.05 seconds just edging Edwin Allen's Jessica McLean who took the bronze with 4:37.06 seconds.
Simms had problems in defending her title, running 4:41.85 seconds, beating St Jago High's Misha-Jade Samuels at 4:47.45 seconds with Holmwood Technical's Cindy Rose third with 4:47.86 seconds.
Barnett and Peart staged a battle over the last lap but the Edwin Allen athlete, out kicked the field to win in 4:44.30 seconds to Peart's 4:45.63 seconds with another Holmwood Technical runner Jovi Rose taking third with 4:50.09 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy