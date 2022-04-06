CHAMPS 2022: Edwin Allen takes two of three 1500m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Champions Edwin Allen High officially started their run to title number nine on Wednesday second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs after winning two of the three 1500m titles.

Rickeisha Simms retained her Class 2 title in style and Kora Barnett dethroned Holmwood Technical's Andrene Peart in the Class 3 event, while Holmwood Technical's Jodyann Mitchell won the Class 1 gold medal.

Mitchell timed her race until the final 80 meters when she swung wide and overtook the two athletes ahead of her and ran away to win in 4:36.39 seconds.

St Mary High's Shone Walters was second with 4:37.05 seconds just edging Edwin Allen's Jessica McLean who took the bronze with 4:37.06 seconds.

Simms had problems in defending her title, running 4:41.85 seconds, beating St Jago High's Misha-Jade Samuels at 4:47.45 seconds with Holmwood Technical's Cindy Rose third with 4:47.86 seconds.

Barnett and Peart staged a battle over the last lap but the Edwin Allen athlete, out kicked the field to win in 4:44.30 seconds to Peart's 4:45.63 seconds with another Holmwood Technical runner Jovi Rose taking third with 4:50.09 seconds.

-Paul A Reid