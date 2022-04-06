CHAMPS 2022: Edwin Allen's Levell wins Boys' Class-1 100m

CHAMPS 2022: Edwin Allen's Levell wins Boys' Class-1 100mWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen's Brian Levell made up for last year's disappointment that saw him finish out of the medals in the Class 1 Boys' 100m when he won a close and exciting race on Wednesday's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium.
Levell clocked 10.25 seconds (-06m/s) to hold off Kingston College's Jeevan Newby, who was a surprise second in 10.26 seconds in lane one, with Herbert Morrison's DeAndrea Daley third in 10.33 seconds.
Jamaica College's Mark Anthony Miller took the Class 2 race in 10.76 seconds (-0.7m/s), same time given to second placed Gary Card of Wolmer's Boys with Jason Lewis of Camperdown High taking third in 10.84 seconds.
Tavaine Stewart won his second title in just over a month as the COCAA Western Champs winner upset the field to win the Class 3 Boys' 100 m title in 11.03 seconds (0.5m/s), Calabar High's favourite, Nickecoy Bramwell, was second in 11.06 seconds with Ferncourt High's Ajae Brown taking third with 11.34 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
