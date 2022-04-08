Champs 2022: Four boys stay on track for sprint double

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four runners, the three 100 metre champions and Class 1 400m winner Gregory Prince of St Jago, will be seeking doubles on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium after semi-finals of the 200m.

Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen, the Class 1 100m champion, Mark Anthony Miller of Jamaica College, the Class 2 winner and Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morrison Technical, the Class 3 winner, all led their respective classes in Friday's semis.

Levell, who was pushed by St Catherine High's Sandrey Davison, ran 21.14 seconds-(-2.7m/s) to win the first semi-final to Davison's 21.44 seconds.

Prince won his semi-final with 21.34 seconds, beating Calabar's Mark Manley at 21.61 seconds and Kingston College's Adrian Kerr at 21.64 seconds with Herbert Morrison's Mark-Anthony Daley next with 21.84 seconds.

Miller ran 22.10 seconds (-3.1m/s) to win semi-final three, Omarion Barrett of Steer Town Academy won the first semis with 22.17 seconds (-0.6m/s) while Kingston College's Marcino Rose won the second semis in 22.47 seconds.

Enrique Webster of STETHS in 22.32 seconds and Wolmers' Gary Card, who won the silver in the 100m also advanced.

Herbert Morrison's Stewart with 23.54 seconds (-4.5m/s), held off Kingston College's Shavaughn Brown at 23.58 seconds to win the second semi-final after Calabar's 100m silver medallist Nickecoy Bramwell had won the first semi-final in 24.00 seconds (-3.6m/s).

Paul A Reid