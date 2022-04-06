CHAMPS 2022: Girls Class 1 shot put set to be a cracker

CHAMPS 2022: Girls Class 1 shot put set to be a crackerWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Friday's Girls Class 1 shot put finals is set to be a cracker with at least five of the finalists from Class 2 last year, including the winner Jamora Alves of St Jago, qualifying for the decider on Wednesday's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium.
Camperdown's Brittania Johnson led the qualifying with a best of 14.01metre, followed by Edwin Allen's Rochele Solmon, the Class 2 silver medallist last year who threw 13.24m on Wednesday, while Alves, the Grenadian was next with 12.74m.
Immaculate Conception's Juliet Smith at12.56m, St Jago's Tafada Wright- 12.43m, Britannie Johnson who was fourth in Class 2 last year, threw 12.00m, while Holmwood Technical's discus specialist Cedricka Williams also made it through the first round.
-Paul A Reid
