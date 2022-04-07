CHAMPS 2022: Gold and silver for Wolmer's in Girls' Class 3 high jump

CHAMPS 2022: Gold and silver for Wolmer's in Girls' Class 3 high jumpThursday, April 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Wolmer's Girls pair of Shanniqua Williams and Danielle Noble took the quinella, winning the gold and silver in the Class 3 high jump at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium.
Williams, who trailed Noble and Edwin Allen's bronze medal winner Asia McKay for most of the contest, prevailed by clearing a personal best 1.74m on her second effort while Noble and McKay both cleared 1.71m.
Noble, who only started training in January, had her first failure at 1.74m while McKay, who had cleared 1.70m earlier in the season, faltered at 1.68m and then at 1.71m to slip into the bronze medal position.
Paul A Reid
