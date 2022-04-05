CHAMPS 2022: Holmwood's Cedrika Williams leads into Class 1 discus final

CHAMPS 2022: Holmwood's Cedrika Williams leads into Class 1 discus finalTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Holmwood Technical's World Under-20 finalist, Cedricka Williams, leads what promises to be an exciting Girls Class 1 discus throw after Tuesdays' first round at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the national stadium Tuesday.
Williams, who broke the Class 2 record last year, threw 45.75m on her second attempt after fouling her first effort, while Camperdown High's impressive Britannia Johnson, last year's Class 2 silver medallist also needed two throws to advance with 45.28m, followed by two Edwin Allen High throwers, Rochel Solmon at 44.35m and Damali Williams at 43.77m, who was third in Class 2 last year.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy