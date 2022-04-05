CHAMPS 2022: Holmwood's Cedrika Williams leads into Class 1 discus final

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Holmwood Technical's World Under-20 finalist, Cedricka Williams, leads what promises to be an exciting Girls Class 1 discus throw after Tuesdays' first round at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the national stadium Tuesday.

Williams, who broke the Class 2 record last year, threw 45.75m on her second attempt after fouling her first effort, while Camperdown High's impressive Britannia Johnson, last year's Class 2 silver medallist also needed two throws to advance with 45.28m, followed by two Edwin Allen High throwers, Rochel Solmon at 44.35m and Damali Williams at 43.77m, who was third in Class 2 last year.

-Paul A Reid