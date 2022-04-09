CHAMPS 2022: 'I did not expect to win' – Edwin Allen's Serena Cole proud of triple jump victory

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Serena Cole of Edwin Allen High was left in tears when she did the unthinkable and won the Girls Triple Jump Open on the penultimate night of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships on Friday.

Competing in the Triple Jump for the first time at Champs, after being introduced to the event earlier this year, the pint-sized dynamo leapt to a winning distance of 12.51m (-1.0m/s) on her fourth jump of the competition, after she had opened with a moderate 11.97m, which had left her trailing three of her competitors at the halfway stage of the competition.

The Long Jumper admitted to feeling out of her depth before the event started, but was determined to begin the process of delivering on a promise to her mother.

“Coming out here, I did not expect to win. To be honest, I was nervous, I didn't know what to do, my mind was all over the place.

“But I promised my mommy I would win three gold medals and I hope I come out here tomorrow (Saturday) in the Long Jump and get the gold and in the 4x100m as well,” she added.

Cole said she was left feeling proud after the win and will be chasing another two gold medals, one individual and one in the relays.

“It feels awesome, it feels great. I am really proud of myself and hopefully tomorrow and for the rest of the championships it will be much better.”

An ever-present figure in the Long Jump, which she has grown to love, Cole has set her sights on the record when she goes on the attack for her second gold of the Championships.

“I am going to come out here and I hope to jump way over six meters and hopefully take the record,” she said.

Cole will begin the hunt for her second gold medal of the championships just before 5:00 pm Saturday when the Class 1 Girls Long Jump get going.