Champs 2022: JC's Zachary Campbell set to take Class 2 discus

Champs 2022: JC's Zachary Campbell set to take Class 2 discusFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fresh from his convincing win in the Class 2 shot put on Thursday evening Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell looks well on his way to a throws double at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships after leading the qualifying in the discus throw with 55.42m on Friday at the National Stadium.
Campbell won the silver medal in the discus last year and was third in the shot put, winning the latter on Thursday throwing 19.13m, well ahead of the next best, which was 16.74m and has established his dominance as well in the discus throw.
On Friday, Campbell needed just one throw to get into the final where he will be joined by his teammate Delangelo Jackson- 44.12m, Munro College's Collin Morgan in 44.10m, St Catherine High's Rajay Hemmings in 43.42m and Kingston College's Antwon Walkin at 42.83m.
- Paul A Reid
