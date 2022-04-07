CHAMPS 2022: JC, Jago and C'bar qualify for sprint relays

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica College, St Jago High and Calabar High have qualified teams in all three boys sprint relays after the semi-finals on Thursday's third day of the ISSA/Grace/Kennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium after Kingston College was disqualified in the Class 3 event.

Kingston College, Wolmer's Boys and Holmwood Technical were all disqualified in the Class 3 race, Kingston College's disqualification came from their dropped baton on the second exchange while Wolmers' and Holmwood Technical were for exchanges outside the area.

Despite the dropped baton, KC had stormed back for third in the race before they were disqualified.

Calabar led the Class 3 qualification after running 44.68 seconds, ahead of St Jago, who won their heat with 45.35 seconds, St Catherine High in 46.01 seconds, Ferncourt High- 45.69 seconds and Jamaica College in 45.89 seconds.

Calabar led Class 2 with 41.97 seconds, ahead of Jamaica College in 42.17 seconds, Kingston College in 42.26 seconds and St Elizabeth Technical in 42.54 seconds.

Kingston College's Class 1 team that have not won at any meet so far this year, returned a smart 40.27 seconds to win their heat, followed by Edwin Allen Highin 40.64 seconds, St Elizabeth Technical in 40.82 seconds while St Jago ran 40.85 seconds.

Paul A Reid