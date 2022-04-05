CHAMPS 2022: KC pair lead Boys' Class 1 100m qualifying

CHAMPS 2022: KC pair lead Boys' Class 1 100m qualifyingTuesday, April 05, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Last year's bronze medallist, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, and his Kingston College teammate Jeevan Newby led the Boy's Class 1 100 metre qualifying on Tuesday's opening day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium.
Nkrumie ran 10.53 seconds (-1.4m/s) and Newby clocked 10.55 seconds (-2.1m/s) to win their respective heats but it was Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell who caught the eye, despite his 10.73 seconds (-2.6m/s) hardly breaking a sweat to advance to Wednesday's semi-finals and final.
CARIFTA Games Under-20 champion DeAndre Daley of Herbert Morrison, was forced to rerun his heat after a number of runners failed to stop for a recall gun to signal a faulty start, won his heat in 11.00 seconds (-2.8m/s).
Sandrey Davison of St Catherine High, the national Under-20 champion also won his heat to advance along with Hector Benjamin of Jamaica College, Ricquan Graham of Wolmer's Boys and St Elizabeth Technical's Orlando Wint, the Class 2 winner last year.
CARIFTA Trials Under-17 200m champion, Romario Hines of Spot Valley High, ran 10.90 seconds (-0.3m/s) to lead the Class 2 qualifiers, with Steer Town's Omarion Barrett next fastest with 10.93 seconds (-1.3m/s), St Jago High's Kawayne Kelly ran 11.01 seconds (1.3m/s), Marvin Patterson of Kingston College at 11.04 seconds (0.4m/s) and Wolmers Boys Gard Card, the CARIFTA Trials 100m champion won his heat in 11.08 seconds (-0.8m/s).
Muschett High's Johan-Ramaldo Smythe was the fastest qualifier in the Class 3 running 11.47 seconds (0.0m/s), ahead of Calabar High's Nickecoy Bramwell at 11.52 seconds (-1.3m/s), followed by Ferncourt High's Ajae Brown at 11.55 seconds (0.5m/s) with Herbert Morrison's Western Champs double winner, Tavaine Stewart, winning his heat in 11.65 seconds (-3.5m/s).
-Paul A Reid
