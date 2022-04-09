CHAMPS 2022: KC's Henry happy to close Champs career with gold medal

Gianni Henry, the co-captain of title-chasers Kingston College's team, won his first gold medal in his sixth attempt at victory at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships on Friday when he comfortably won the 2000m Steeplechase in 6:10.78.

Gianni had spent his entire career up until now competing in the 800m and 1500m with his twin brother Giovouni but was allowed to expand his range this year.

After a solid preseason in which he got the better of his competition every time he competed, Henry came into the event as the favourite and duly delivered to win his first-ever gold medal at the championships.

He paid homage to his competitors after the win, even though he described it as being easy.

“This is my first gold medal. It was easy because you can see I start to celebrate from about 100m, but nonetheless, these gentlemen out there fight and gave their maximum best, but today (Friday) I produced a good run beyond the field.”

He disclosed that he felt it was his duty as co-captain to deliver gold for his team after the mishap suffered by their other co-captain Bouwahjgie Nkrume who stumbled at the start of the 100m final on Wednesday and finished at the back of the field.

“I feel very confident as I am the team captain. Bouwahjgie Nkrume fell short Wednesday, so I came out here knowing that my team wanted the victory in the Steeplechase and that's what I did.

“This is my first gold medal at ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championships and I am very grateful for this win,” Henry said.

He added that he was delighted to be able to celebrate with his mother who was sitting in the bleachers watching as Gianni won his first gold.

“This means a whole lot to me. My mom was up there, she was the first person I hugged. Seeing her, this is my last championship, and I produced a gold medal with my mom in the stands, I am very proud. I am very elated as you can see.”

He also revealed that he will be moving on to college now that his high school career has come to an end at Kingston College.