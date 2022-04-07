CHAMPS 2022: KC's Vitalis leads decathlon

Kingston College's Khailan Vitalis leads the Decathlon Open with 4,408 points after the completion of six of the 10 disciplines.

Calabar High's Kevin Brooks sits second, 357 points adrift on 4,051 points.

Shane York of St Jago occupies third spot with 3,984 points with JC's Wooslyn Harvey in fourth spot with 3,972 ahead of fifth-placed Kyron Palmer of Muschett High on 3530 points.

Howard Walker