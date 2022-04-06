CHAMPS 2022: Lyston throws down the gauntlet in Girls' Class 1 100m

CHAMPS 2022: Lyston throws down the gauntlet in Girls' Class 1 100mWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hydel High's Brianna Lyston cruised to an eye popping 11.28 seconds (-1.6m/s) to win her semi-final heat of the Class 1 Girls' 100 metre on Wednesday's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the national stadium, leading home a comfortable looking Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen in their first meeting all year.
The slightly built Lyston got off to a fast start and controlled the race as Tina Clayton the World Under-20 champion looked easy in placing second in 11.61 seconds to secure her place in the final set for later this evening.
Meanwhile, Tia Clayton won her semi-final heat in 11.69 second (-1.6m/s) with St Jago High's Shenese Walker second in 11.81 seconds and Alexis James of Petersfield, the fastest in the first round, third in 11.88 seconds.
Hydel High's Kerrica Hill at 11.73 seconds (-3.4m/s) and Alana Reid at 11.76 seconds (-3.1m/s) lead the Class 2 qualifiers with Mount Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard at 12.06 seconds and Immaculate's Mickaila Haisley at12.17 looking like medal prospects.
The Class 3 race looks to be between Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, last year's Class 4 sprint double champion who ran 11.90 seconds (-3.3m/s), Hydel High's Shemonique Hazle- 12.11 seconds (-3.7m/s) and Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright-12.36 seconds (-3.4m/s).
Wolmers Girls Natrece East led the Class 4 qualifiers with 12.39 seconds (-2.8m/s) with Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle at 12.62 seconds (-4.3m/s), Janellia Williams of Excelsior at 12.51 seconds and St Catherine High's Ackeelah White at 13.11 seconds, among the top qualifiers.
-Paul A Reid
