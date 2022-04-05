CHAMPS 2022: Mt Alvernia's Foster moves on in girl's Class 2 long jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Mount Alvernia High's Aaliyah Foster, who was second in last year's Class 2 girl's long jump, will hope to improve the quality of her medal this year after needing just one jump to qualify for Wednesday's final after Tuesday's opening day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the national stadium.

Foster, the Western Champs winner, jumped a wind-aided 5.51metre (4.1m/s), just over the automatic qualifying mark of 5.50m.

Meanwhile last year's Class 3 silver medallist, St Jago High's Jade-Ann Dawkins, who had a wind-aided 5.79m (3.8m/s) led the qualifying while Donielle Lewis of Edwin Allen, who jumped a wind-aided 5.51m (4.5m/s) is through along with her team-mate Santae Wilson at 5.59 m

(2.8m/s), St Jago High's Tamara Bailey at 5.55m (1.7m/s) and St Elizabeth Technical's Rojrika Campbell at 5.49m (2.5m/s).



-Paul A Reid