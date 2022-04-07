CHAMPS 2022: Pic of the Day

Edwin Allen High’s Monifa Edwards is in tears while being comforted by coach Necko Reid following her second-place finish in the Girls’ javelin throw finals on Thursday at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships inside the National Stadium. The Champs Pic of the Day was captured by the Jamaica Observer’s Garfield Robinson.

