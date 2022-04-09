CHAMPS 2022: Roshawn Clarke breaks Class One Boys 400m Hurdles record

With a smile that spread from ear-to-ear, Camperdown High's Roshawn Clarke beamed with pride after he shook off the disappointment of finishing second in the 400m hurdles final at the Carifta Trials, to land the gold medal at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships on Friday with a new record and personal best of 49.50s.

Clarke had the advantage of being able to watch his rival and the only man to beat him this season, Rayon Campbell of Kingston College, who was in the lane just outside of him.

A perfectly time kick, with just under 200m to run, was enough to put Clarke in an unassailable lead as they headed into the home stretch before he powered away from Campbell and the rest of the field to shatter the old record of 49.86s set by Javier Brown of Jamaica College last year.

Losing at the Carifta Trials was a painful moment for Clarke, but a lesson that he learned quite quickly.

“It's a good feeling to come out here and break the record, but I made some mistakes at the Carifta Trials and I listened to my coach and I came out here and did the job,” he said.

Clarke relishes his first gold in the event but has no intention of dwelling on his Champs success as he eyes bigger things that are just around the corner.

“Getting the gold medal makes me feel like a champion, but I still have a lot of work to do after this from Carifta and beyond.”

With the Carifta Games a week away inside the same stadium, Clarke is hoping to celebrate yet another gold medal with his mother, who proudly sat in the stands and watched him win gold on Friday.

“I hope to keep my form at the Carifta Games and put out my best performance and come out on top, hopefully.

“My mom is in the stands, I just celebrated with her, so it would mean a lot to see my mom in the stands at Carifta. I don't even have words to explain how it would feel if she was able to watch me win gold again,” he admitted.

Clarke and Campbell will lock horns again when they represent Jamaica at the Carifta Games next week.