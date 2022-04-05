CHAMPS 2022: St Jago's Israel set to defend Class 2 long jump

CHAMPS 2022: St Jago's Israel set to defend Class 2 long jumpTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – St Jago High's Balvin Israel looks set to defend his Class 2 boys long jump title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium after easily qualifying first on Tuesday's opening day of the five-day event.
After fouling his first attempt, Israel jumped 7.02m (-0.5m/s), the longest of the day but still well short of his personal best 7.32m set last year.
St Elizabeth Technical's Ricoy Hunter had the next best jump, a wind-aided 6.71m (8.2m/s) with Wolmer's Boys' Mark Phillips next with 6.69m (-0.8m/s), the same mark as Jamaica College's Jaidi James, whose mark was wind-aided 4.3m/s.
Kingston College's Roshawn Onfroy at 6.67m (3.2m/s) and Cornwall College's Kenomar Jones, who was a finalist last year, jumped a wind-aided 6.66m (4.7m/s) to get back to the final.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy