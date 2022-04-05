CHAMPS 2022: St Jago's Israel set to defend Class 2 long jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica – St Jago High's Balvin Israel looks set to defend his Class 2 boys long jump title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium after easily qualifying first on Tuesday's opening day of the five-day event.

After fouling his first attempt, Israel jumped 7.02m (-0.5m/s), the longest of the day but still well short of his personal best 7.32m set last year.

St Elizabeth Technical's Ricoy Hunter had the next best jump, a wind-aided 6.71m (8.2m/s) with Wolmer's Boys' Mark Phillips next with 6.69m (-0.8m/s), the same mark as Jamaica College's Jaidi James, whose mark was wind-aided 4.3m/s.

Kingston College's Roshawn Onfroy at 6.67m (3.2m/s) and Cornwall College's Kenomar Jones, who was a finalist last year, jumped a wind-aided 6.66m (4.7m/s) to get back to the final.

-Paul A Reid