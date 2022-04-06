CHAMPS 2022: St Jago's Israel wins Champs first gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Jago High's Balvin Israel won the first gold medal of the 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the National Stadium after he retained his Boy's Class 2 long jump title with a wind-aided 7.33m (3.7m/s).

Israel was on the verge of not advancing to the final eight, fouling his first two attempts before a last gasp 6.96m effort got him into the final three and he got the winning jump in the fourth round, then fouling his next two jumps.

Wolmer's Boy's Mark Phillips was second with 7.02m (1,9m/s) while St Elizabeth Technical's Ricoy Hunter was third with a wind aided 6.90m (3.5m/s).

After one completed final, St Jago High leads with nine points, followed by Wolmer's Boy's School at 7, St. Elizabeth Technical at 6, Cornwall College at 5, Jamaica College at 4, Kingston College at 4, and Petersfield High at 2.

-Paul A Reid