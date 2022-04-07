CHAMPS 2022: St Jago's Prince is 400m king

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Jago High's Gregory Prince was king of the Boys' Class 1 400 metre at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium on Tuesday as he ran a personal best 44.99 seconds to land the gold medal.

Prince, who won the event at Central Champs a month ago, ran a well times race to hold off Deandre Watkin of Jamaica College and Manchester High's Shemar Palmer.

Meanwhile, the Kingston College pair of Marcinho Rose in 48.03 seconds and Tahj-Marques White in 48.39 were first and second respectively in the Class 2 final as St Elizabeth Technical's Enrique Webster was third in 48.90 seconds.

Manchester High's Troydian Flemmings won the Class 3 gold, running 50.25 seconds to finish ahead of Jamaica College's Samuel Creary in 51.06 seconds while Excelsior's Demarco Bennett was third with 51.12 seconds.

Paul A Reid