CHAMPS 2022: Three schools qualify in all Girls' 4x100 relays

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three schools, defending Girls' champions Edwin Allen High, St Jago High and Hydel High have qualified for all four sprint relay finals after Thursday's elimination round of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Champs at the national stadium.

The finals will be run on Saturday's final day of the five-day championships.

Edwin Allen, as expected, was the fastest in Class 1, running 45.32 seconds, followed by St Jago in 45.52 seconds and Hydel 45.84 seconds, and Manchester High in 46.02 seconds.

In Class 2 Hydel High ran 46.89 seconds to lead St Catherine High in 46.99 seconds, Holmwood Technical in 47.05 seconds, St Jago in 47.21 seconds and Edwin Allen in 47.33 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Class 3 team ran 47.09 seconds, with St Jago clocking 47.26 seconds, Hydel- 48.08 seconds and Holmwood in 47.54 seconds.

Immaculate Conception, who swept all the girls relays at the Corporate Area Champs, leads in Class 4 after running 48.65 seconds, ahead of Hydel- 48.89 seconds, Edwin Allen- 49.01 seconds and St Jago-49.05 seconds.

Paul A Reid