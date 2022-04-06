CHAMPS 2022: Tina Clayton wins Class 1 100m, sister Tia takes bronze medal

KINGSTON Jamaica — World Under-20 champion Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High, produced a master class of sprinting to win the Class-1 Girls' 100 metre title on Wednesday's second evening of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium, running 11.23 seconds (-2.8m/s).

Hydel High's Brianna Lyston, who had set the pace all season and had beaten Tina earlier in their semi-final and who was sandwiched between the Edwin Allen twins, was second in 11.26 seconds with Tia third in 11.47 seconds.

The top three in the Class 2 final, all produced lifetime bests with the Hydel High pair of Kerrica Hill equalling the meet record 11.16 seconds (1.2m/s) set by former Edwin Allen runner Kevona Davis in 2018 and Alana Reid in second in 11.22 seconds with Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard taking the bronze with 11.44 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, the Class 4 double sprint champion a year ago, won the Class 3 gold in 11.60 seconds (0.8m/s) easily ahead of St Jago High's Camoy Binger in 11.73 seconds and Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High in 11.75 seconds.

Wolmers Girls' Natrece East was the winner of the Class 4 final, running 11.81 seconds (1.5m/s) beating Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle at 12.03 seconds and Excelsior High's Janelia Williams at 12.10 seconds.

-Paul A Reid