CHASE Fund provides $50 million to equip basic schools with PPEs, other supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Early childhood institutions have benefitted from an injection of $50 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with sanitation and hygiene supplies to assist them with managing the novel coronavirus pandemic and limiting the spread of the virus.

The much needed equipment was provided through funding from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.

The items donated include handwashing stations/basins, water storage tanks, liquid soap, paper towels, hand sanitisers, hand sanitiser dispensers, thermometers, alcohol, gloves, face shields, masks and bed linen.

The agency said it is part of a larger programme of assistance to more than 180 early childhood and primary institutions under the Resilient Schools Project. The project aims to provide a safer environment for students, teachers, school administrators, parents, and school communities, in response to COVID-19.

Director for Donor and Partnership Management at the National Education Trust (NET), Latoya Harris, told JIS News that the support from CHASE is welcome, as a number of basic schools were having challenges in meeting the COVID-19 measures.

“A lot of schools may not have had all the financial resources to do all of the necessary changes so to provide them with those fixed resources such as water tanks or the sanitation station, really, is welcomed because a lot of them need it,” she said.

Harris said the support will better enable school administrators to focus on other pressing needs.

“With COVID-19, some of them had to retrofit and do some construction work to ensure that they have that isolation room, which is one of the requirements for schools. There are also some that will need additional infrastructure for the additional water tanks to supply the sanitation stations at critical points throughout the school. Some schools will also need piping to get water to these stations,” she said.