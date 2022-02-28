CHTA announces Caribbean Travel marketplace to be held in Puerto Rico

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Monday announced that its bedrock Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), which brings together buyers and sellers of the region’s tourism products, will be held in October this year.

It said that the CTM, which has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be held in Puerto Rico between October 3-5.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant pent-up desire for fellowship with regional colleagues and business connections from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and elsewhere,” said CHTA president Nicola Madden-Greig.

“Over the past two years, there have been numerous changes across our destinations which have added new products and services. Many hotels and attractions have undergone major renovations so this will be the time to find out in great detail all that the Caribbean now has to offer in one setting,” she added.

Madden-Greig said that the need to cement current partnerships and create new ones is critical, complimenting the team at Discover Puerto Rico for taking the bold step to partner with CHTA this year and deliver “the most diverse, exciting and meaningful Caribbean Travel Marketplace that will set the stage for the re-imagining of Caribbean tourism”.

Chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico, Brad Dean said “We are honoured to be chosen as the host destination for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2022 and excited to welcome its members alongside suppliers, buyers and travel advisors from around the world.”

“It is an incredible opportunity to showcase all that our island has to offer as we look to an exciting future for our industry, including the most technologically advanced convention centre in the Caribbean, the groundbreaking Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex and the vibrancy of our culture paired alongside the magical natural wonders only found here.”

CHTA, which represents Caribbean tourism’s private sector interests, said an added incentive for participation is the fact that the organisation will be marking its 60th anniversary, which Madden-Greig expects will make it one of the association’s most memorable in-person gatherings.

“Marketplace will provide traditional and new buyers — from across all segments and representing varied specialties — with a distinct opportunity to explore the wide range of offerings of CHTA’s 33 member destinations as they connect with numerous Caribbean travel suppliers,” said Vanessa Ledesma, acting CHTA Director General.

“There is also the added allure of Puerto Rico as host. The territory, like much of the rest of the region, has truly reinvigorated its product and many buyers from around the world will want to come and see for themselves the hotel and resort upgrades, the wide range of meeting facilities, the vibrant culinary and entertainment scene as well as exceptional attractions,” said Ledesma, who is also the CHTA acting chief executive officer.

CHTA said that Caribbean Travel Marketplace 40 will build on last year’s virtual edition, which enabled the trade association to generate strong global awareness about the region.

“CHTA believes the region is well-poised to experience a sustained robust recovery from the pandemic.

While 2022 bookings have been encouraging to date, maintaining and growing business into 2023 and beyond will require hard work and strong partnerships, the likes of which will be forged during CTM, a major catalyst for growing Caribbean tourism.”