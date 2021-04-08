CMO expects downtrend in COVID positivity rate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacqueline Bisasor McKenzie says she expects to see a downward trend in the country's COVID-19 positivity rate.

This, she said as she noted that the reproductivity rate is now at 0.9, down from 1.3 in February.

The CMO also noted that there is a decline in positivity rate and hospitalisations across the country.

However, she warned that continued compliancy with the virus protocols and the continuation of the vaccine roll out are necessary to maintain this downward trend.

“It's early and we cannot jump up for joy now because we really need to tighten up,” Dr Bisasor McKenzie said.