CMO lauds Sagicor for contribution to health sector

CMO lauds Sagicor for contribution to health sectorMonday, March 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, has commended Sagicor for its corporate social responsibilities, particularly through the Sigma Corporate Run, and giving back to the health sector.
For over two decades the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has been pivotal in assisting some of the country's health facilities. Since its inception in 1999, the event has raised over $500 million for numerous health and child-related charities.
Bisasor-McKenzie's comments came as she reflected on how the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run contributed twice to aid with the outfitting of much needed medical equipment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Spanish Town Hospital – a hospital where she worked for many years.
The CMO was among those on hand to witness the unfolding of the 24th staging of the 5.5K charity road race, which started with the 'Team Bubble Run' in New Kingston on Sunday March 13. She participated with the Spanish Town Hospital's team.
Approximately 53 teams took part in what was the first of two in-person road races. All participants had to be vaccinated to participate.
Having raised some $49 million for the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio Hospitals last year to purchase medical equipment, Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is this year targeting $50 million for the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).
“Over the many years several hospitals have benefited, and I want to say a huge thank you to Sagicor and all the corporate donors who year after year have maintained this type of contribution to the society on a whole”, said Dr Bisasor-McKenzie.
“I am hoping the Sagicor team, with the help of corporate Jamaica and individuals, will surpass the $50 million fundraising target, as that would greatly help the Kingston Public Hospital”, she added.
This year, proceeds from the charity event will purchase medical equipment for the KPH's surgery department, as well as equipment for the treatment of cancer patients.
Sagicor will also undertake the purchase of a computerised tomography (CT) scan machine and a multi-year project of renovating the bathroom facilities at the 245-year-old hospital.
Bisasor-McKenzie also commended Sagicor for taking the initiative to push back the run from its usual February date, to March when the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity rate is down. She also applauded the fact that the event was a fully vaccinated only event.
“I think it is a stimulus for persons out there to realise that vaccination is important. We cannot move forward if we don't improve our vaccination rate because we don't know what lies around the corner. So vaccination is going to protect us from severe illness and hospitalisation; it prevents the attack on the health system, even if the number [of cases] goes up,” Bisasor-Mckenzie explained.
The second in-person race, the Invitational run, is set for March 20, at which time the organisers are expected to announce the amount raised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy