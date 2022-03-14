CMO lauds Sagicor for contribution to health sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, has commended Sagicor for its corporate social responsibilities, particularly through the Sigma Corporate Run, and giving back to the health sector.

For over two decades the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has been pivotal in assisting some of the country's health facilities. Since its inception in 1999, the event has raised over $500 million for numerous health and child-related charities.

Bisasor-McKenzie's comments came as she reflected on how the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run contributed twice to aid with the outfitting of much needed medical equipment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Spanish Town Hospital – a hospital where she worked for many years.

The CMO was among those on hand to witness the unfolding of the 24th staging of the 5.5K charity road race, which started with the 'Team Bubble Run' in New Kingston on Sunday March 13. She participated with the Spanish Town Hospital's team.

Approximately 53 teams took part in what was the first of two in-person road races. All participants had to be vaccinated to participate.

Having raised some $49 million for the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio Hospitals last year to purchase medical equipment, Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is this year targeting $50 million for the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

“Over the many years several hospitals have benefited, and I want to say a huge thank you to Sagicor and all the corporate donors who year after year have maintained this type of contribution to the society on a whole”, said Dr Bisasor-McKenzie.

“I am hoping the Sagicor team, with the help of corporate Jamaica and individuals, will surpass the $50 million fundraising target, as that would greatly help the Kingston Public Hospital”, she added.

This year, proceeds from the charity event will purchase medical equipment for the KPH's surgery department, as well as equipment for the treatment of cancer patients.

Sagicor will also undertake the purchase of a computerised tomography (CT) scan machine and a multi-year project of renovating the bathroom facilities at the 245-year-old hospital.

Bisasor-McKenzie also commended Sagicor for taking the initiative to push back the run from its usual February date, to March when the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity rate is down. She also applauded the fact that the event was a fully vaccinated only event.