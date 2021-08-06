CMU appoints five new VPs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has appointed five new vice presidents after what it described as a “rigourous selection process”.

They are Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, Professor Noel Brown, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, Dr Jacqueline Leckie Johnson and Dr Eron McLean.

Speaking on the new appointments, Council Chairman Professor Gordon Shirley said: “These vice presidents will finalise the executive team, complementing the Interim President Professor Evan Duggan and the University Treasurer Ms Joy Patricia Harrison who joined the CMU in June 2020.”

“Their appointments are critical to the re-organisation of the CMU in line with the mandate given by the prime minister when the board was appointed in January 2020,” Shirley continued.

Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, who previously served as vice president of academics and student affairs, as well as deputy to the president, will serve in the roles of vice president and deputy to the president.

Professor Noel Brown, formerly vice president of technology and innovation, has been appointed as vice president of academics.

Meanwhile, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, scholar-practitioner, author and educator will join the CMU as vice president of administration effective September 6, 2021. She will have responsibility for human resources, student administration/services, legal services, marketing and communications, security, general services and the Secretariat. She will be in charge of all university functions.

Dr Jacqueline Leckie Johnson has been appointed as vice president in charge of digital transformation. She has extensive experience in the private as well as non-profit sectors having served several organisations as an information technology and business process consultant, general manager, chief financial officer and chief internal auditor, among other roles.

Finally, Dr Eron McLean has been appointed as vice president in charge of planning and development. He previously served as the vice president in charge of the Office of University Advancement and Development at the CMU.

“These are critical appointments as the CMU's re-organisation and re-alignment continues, to complement the significant work that has already been completed in several key areas of the organisation,” Interim President, Professor Evan Duggan said.