CMU mourns 20-y-o student killed in highway crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its students in yesterday's horrific crash on Highway 2000.

The student has been identified as 20-year-old Janelle Maitland.

Yesterday's tragedy, in which at least 11 people were injured, unfolded just before noon when a minibus crashed into a truck.

CMU in a social media post said Maitland was a third-year student in the Faculty of Shipping and Logistics.

“Every student — in no small measure — contributes to the community we create together at the Caribbean Maritime University. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, profoundly wounds us all,” the post read.

“At this time, the entire CMU community joins in expressing sincere condolences to Janelle's parents and family. Members of the University's management, led by the Registrar, have been present with the family throughout this evening providing support in this time of mourning.”

Police investigating the crash theorised that the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus, which was being operated as a public passenger vehicle, was speeding when the crash occurred. The vehicle reportedly slammed into a truck, flipped multiple times, then landed right side up on the Jersey barrier.

Early video footage of the carnage showed bodies, clothes, and motor vehicle parts strewn along the highway.

Kasey Williams